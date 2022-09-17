The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said it was set to hold the 2022 Armed Forces Inter-Service Sports Competition (2022 AFISSC) from Sept. 18 to 23 in Abuja.

The Director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor, in a statement on Friday, said the competition would take place at the Mogadishu Cantonment Sports Complex.

Akpor said the 2022 AFISSC was an initiative of the DHQ to afford the services of the armed forces the opportunity to compete and interact with one another in the spirit of sustaining the camaraderie that exists among them.

He said the 2022 AFISSC would have athletes, both male and female from the Nigerian Army, Navy and the Air Force competing in five games.

The games, according to him, are Basketball, Cross-Country, Football, Taekwondo and Volleyball.

He said the competition would be declared open by the Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi on Sept. 20.

“Other dignitaries expected at the occasion would include the Minister of Youth and Sports, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, senior military officers, the barracks community and lovers of sports within Abuja metropolis.

“Accreditation as well as preliminary matches and games would commence on Sunday. (NAN)