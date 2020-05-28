Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has raised the alarm over inter-state movement of armed bandits as the nation battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coordinator Defence Media Operations who raised the alarm, however, assured that the armed forces have put proactive measures in place to handle the situation.

Enenche at a media briefing in Abuja, said the military, working in conjunction

with the police and other security agencies in the country have put stringent measures in the North West to tackle inter-state movement of armed bandits and other criminals within the North West and North Central zones. He further stated that, air assets had been deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states to curb the menace.

Enenche said: “There are worries from some quarters in the North West and North Central parts of the country that armed bandits could escape from states where the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are conducting various operations at the moment, to other states.

“In this regard, the high command of the Nigerian military hereby assures all concerned that proactive measures are in place to handle such occurrences. To address this specifically, all current operations are in synergy with the ongoing operations in the North West to tackle inter-state movement of armed bandits and other criminals within the North West and North Central zones. In addition, air assets have been deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

“I am to affirm that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is totally committed to tackling all the security challenges in the country until normalcy is restored. Hence, the public is requested to continue to provide credible information to the Nigerian military.”