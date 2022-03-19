From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has solicited the support of The Sun Publishing Limited for the military in its counter insurgency operations and determination to keep the country safe and secure for all. The Director, Defence Information (DDI), Major General Jimmy Akpor, made the appeal when he visited the Editor Northern Operations and Abuja, Folasade Tutu-Koyi at the Orji Uzor Kalu House in Abuja.

Akpor, accompanied by Principal Staff Officers in the Directorate of Defence Information, said the time has come for the military and the media to collaborate and work as a team since they both share the responsibility of protecting the nation. The DDI, while noting that the Directorate is charged with the responsibility of propagating the image of the armed forces, said military operations in the North-East and other parts of the country to wipe out terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals were yielding positive results.

He commended The Sun Publishing Limited for the positive publications of military activities and urged them to keep up the good work.

While noting the critical role of the military in protecting the nation from external aggression and keep it secured for her citizens to go about their legitimate duties without fear of being attacked, the DDI, said the media have the sacred role of managing the soul and heartbeat of the country

“So while ours is kinetic, yours is mostly non-kinetic and there are so many things that kinetic can’t destroy. What is planted in the mind cannot be destroyed by kinetics, but by non-kinetics. These are very critical times that we are in and everybody’s contributions is important and we need the media as a critical institution to win the war against insurgency and the insecurity in the country”.

He said he was at The Sun Abuja office to solicit the support of the media organisation in advancing the vision of Chief the of Defence Staff to the Nigerian Armed Forces, “which is to foster a professional Nigerian Armed Forces capable of effectively fulfilling its constitutional imperatives”. Welcoming the DDI and his delegation to The Sun office, the Editor, Northern Operations and Abuja, Folashade Tutu-Koyi, thanked the team for the visit and assured that The Sun would continue to support the Nigerian Armed Forces in all its operations.

While commending officers and soldiers of the Armed forces whom she said have continued in their determination to keep the country safe with some of them paying the supreme price, Tutu-Koyi, described the armed forces as the backbone of Nigeria’s democracy and urged them to keep doing the good work of protecting the nation.

