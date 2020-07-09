Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Defense Headquarters

has sunk 10 motorized boreholes in ten communities of Benue state.

The project was initiated and completed by the Department of Civil – Military Cooperation in the office of the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), under General Gabriel Olonisakin.

Six of the boreholes were sunk in Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA), while four others were sunk in Guma LGA of the state.

Two of the boreholes were sunk in Fiidi council ward, one each in Tyo Mu, Angaaye, Hemba-angbian and Abua all in Makurdi Local Government area while the benefiting communities include Abinsi, Azom, Ikyor and Agasha market.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the state Governor, Samuel Ortom thanked the Defense Headquarters for siting the projects in the state.

Ortom who was represented by the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba described the project as laudable, even as he commended the CDS, General Gabriel Olonisakin for meeting the water needs of the people.

He advised the benefitting communities to make good use of these boreholes and to protect them so they can serve them better.

“I am sure this development will further cement the already cordial relationship between the military, particularly OPWS, the communities and the people of Benue in general.”

On his part, the CDS who was represented at the project commissioning by the Director Civil – Military Cooperation, Defense headquarters, Rear Admiral Obed Ngalabak explained that the project was initiated by the military.

He noted that since government presence cannot be everywhere, the Military felt the need to bridge the gap by providing water for them.

“We are aware that government presence is not everywhere and where people don’t have a stake in what is going on, they will not be concerned and we felt that we should give them a stake in government and one of them is the boreholes we provided for them.

“And drinking the water alone will make them realise that government is here and that this was done by the military, therefore they will acknowledge that, if nothing else, they should reciprocate by giving information and things like that.

“These projects were initiated by the CDS, General Gabriel Olanisakin and the purpose of the projects is to bring the people closer to the military. As you know Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), the military spike operation in the state is one of the DHQ led operations and we see the need to carry the communities along and for that reason various communities were selected by the Commander of OPWS, Major General Yekini to benefit.”

Responding, elated leaders of the various communities applauded the efforts of the military in making their presence felt in their communities.

They noted that the sinking of the boreholes had permanently addressed the perennial issues of water scarcity in their areas.

They expressed gratitude for being among communities selected and vowed to judiciously protect the projects.