The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has solicited the support of The Sun Publishing Limited in its counter-insurgency operations and determination to keep the country safe and secure.

Director, Defence Information (DDI), Major General Jimmy Akpor, madethe appeal when he visited the editor, northern operations and Abuja, Folasade Tutu-Koyi, at The Sun, Orji Uzor Kalu House, Abuja.

Accompanied by principal staff officers, he said the time had come for the military and the media to collaborate and work as a team since they both shared the responsibility of protecting the nation.

He said: “The directorate is charged with the responsibility of propagating the image of the armed forces. The military operations in the North East and other parts of the country to wipe out terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals are yielding positive results.”

He commended The Sun “for the positive publications of military activities” and urged the media outfit to keep up the good work: “The critical role of the military is in protecting the nation from external aggression and keeping it secure for citizens to go about their legitimate duties without fear of being attacked. The media have the sacred role of managing the soul and heartbeat of the country

“So, while ours is kinetic, yours is mostly non-kinetic. There are so many things that kinetic cannot destroy. What is planted in the mind cannot be destroyed by kinetics, but by non-kinetics.

“These are very critical times that we are in. Everybody’s contribution is important. We need the media as a critical institution to win the war against insurgency and insecurity in the country.

“I am here to solicit your support in advancing the vision of the Chief of Defence Staff to the Nigerian Armed Forces, which is to foster a professional Nigerian Armed Forces capable of effectively fulfilling its constitutional imperatives.”

Folasade-Koyi thanked the team for the visit and assured them that The Sun would continue to support the Nigerian Armed Forces in all their operations.

She commended officers and soldiers of the military, whom she said have continued in their determination to keep the country safe, with some of them paying the supreme price.

Folasade-Koyi described the armed forces as “the backbone of Nigeria’s democracy” and urged them to keep doing the good work of protecting the nation.

AHQG holds competition for corporals, others

The 2022 Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQG) corporal and below competition, aimed at testing the proficiency, endurance and capabilities of troops, has commenced at Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja. It is has soldiers drawn from branches and departments of army headquarters.

The weeklong competition will feature Map Reading, Reading Work, Point-to-Point Exercise, Range Classification (Weapon Handling/Shooting Exercise), Obstacle Crossing, Swimming, Drill Competition and Physical Fitness involving 3.2 kilometres endurance run.

Garrison Commander, Major General K.N. Garba, noted that the week-long competition “is aimed at testing and building on the endurance capabilities of troops.”

He urged them to take the training exercise seriously “especially at this time when the country is experiencing various forms of security challenges.”

“The competition is also aimed at improving the leadership qualities, organisational abilities and the level of initiative among Corporals and below.”

Represented by the Garrison Training Officer, Brigadier General Lawal, Garba expressed the hope that, at the end of the exercise, troops’ team spirit would have improved: “I expect your etiquette and knowledge to also improve.”

Special guest of honour, Brigadier General Ogbole Audu James, the Garrison Finance Officer, reminded the soldiers that training was the bedrock of professionalism in all armies all over the world and the Nigerian Army could not be an exception.

He said: “One of the reasons you should take this competition seriously is that it makes you a better soldier.

“It is not for you to come first and it is also not for you to come last. It is to ensure your mental, physical fitness as well as your ability to make good leadership choices when you find yourself in such position.

“To ensure troops remain in topmost form, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has placed top priority on and made adequate funds available for that purpose.”

NASMP trains students in modern investigative skills

A four-day lecture on investigation by the Nigerian Army School of Military Police (NASMP), students of Military Police Officers Basic Course (MPOB) and Special Investigation Advance A2/A3, to meet contemporary challenges in modern investigation and policing in the 21st century, has ended.

The programme took place at the Abdulrahman Dambazau Auditorium, Bassawa, Zaria, Kaduna State. It was aimed at equipping the students with investigation skills to brace up to challenges confronting investigators in the field.

Some of the lectures included Doctrinal Approach to Investigation Techniques; Preconceived Theories and Investigative Zeal; Introduction to Investigation Report, parts 1, 2 and 3; Practices of Criminals; Drafting of Charges; Investigation of Dislodged Units in Operation; Examination of Witnesses, Victims, Suspects, and Preparing Case for Court-martial.

The training had Dr. A.F.K. Adasu as guest lecturer and Senior Detective N.T. Maiva.

The commandant, Brigadier General Erebulu, said the training was to prepare the students to perform excellently in the field, bearing in mind the evolving challenges and crime rates in the country.

Represented by acting chief instructor, Lieutenant Colonel A.O. Sebiotimo, he urged the students to take the training seriously and clear all grey areas in which they might have experienced difficulty understanding as they would be expected to give their best when deployed in the field.

Army chief holds leadership seminar for GOCs, commanders in Jos

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has again assured Nigerians of the determination of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to continue to provide a safe and secure environment for socio-economic development of the nation.

This is just as the COAS hinted that the kinetic efforts of troops across theatres of operation were beginning to yield tremendous results.

He made this known at the Senior Command and Leadership Seminar organised by the Department of Army Training, at the headquarters, 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Jos, Plateau State, for incumbent and potential General Officers Commanding (GOCs) as well as Brigade Commanders.

The COAS said: “With the transcending of conflicts beyond the traditional warfare to cyber and media warfare, the time has come to invest efforts in imbuing senior leadership of the army with requisite skills to manage the complexities of the non-kinetic dimension of operations.

“Commanders should actively engage other stakeholders in the society to strengthen synergy with sister services and security agencies to achieve the common goal of securing the country.”

GOC, 3 Division, Major General Ibrahim Ali, expressed optimism that the seminar would afford participants the opportunity to build on their individual capacities and contribute meaningfully towards the enhancement of Nigerian Army’s operations.

Chief of Training (Army), Major General Abdulsalam Ibrahim, noted the importance of non-kinetic line of operations in tackling contemporary security challenges: “It is currently being reviewed to provide the Nigerian Army with the impetus needed to meet its constitutional mandate.”

2023: We’ll provide secure environment for free, credible polls – COAS

The Nigerian Army has pledged to provide a conducive and secure environment for the conduct of the 2023 general election through its Operation Safe Conduct, in aid of civil authorities.

The army also warned its personnel to remain professional, apolitical and uphold human rights principles in operations and in line with the Constitution and Rules of Engagement. Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, stated this at the closing of the 2022 Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference in Abuja.

He reminded personnel of their constitutional responsibilities of “maintaining peace and security as the 2023 general election draws nearer. I will not tolerate a situation where soldiers fraternise with politicians.

“As we carry out our constitutional duties of maintaining peace and security in aid of civil authority across the country, let me emphasise that we should all remain professional and glaringly apolitical.

“We should also continue to uphold human rights principles in the conduct of our operations in tandem with the Constitution and our Rules of Engagement.

“This is particularly important as the activities outlined in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) calendar gather steam.

“In line with our constitutional responsibilities, we will continue to provide conducive and secure environment for the conduct of the general election through Operation Safe Conduct in aid to civil authority.

“The conference yielded positive results, as it afforded the army to review its operations and make amendments, where necessary. Participants are leaving with renewed commitment and determination to succeed.”

The COAS commended officers and soldiers for their efforts and sacrifices in all theatres of operation. He charged commanders to continue to educate and inculcate in the troops the core values of the Nigerian Army, which include courage, integrity, selfless service and respect for others.

He told the commanders to continue to sensitise personnel on the use of social media and embarking on regular visits to the frontline to address immediate challenges and boost the morale of the troops.

He said: “The nefarious activities of violent criminals that weconfront in our on going operations within the country has a direct connect with proliferation of small arms and light weapons in unauthorized hands.

“This has brought to the fore the inherent dangers in arms proliferation and thus necessitated the need for commanders to exercise effective control of arms and ammunition placed under their care and spare no efforts at thwarting any forms of the arms spread in their domains.”

He commended the synergy between the Nigerian Army with sister services, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force and all security agencies in joint operations and expressed the hope that it would be sustained and improved:

“Additionally, I am pleased to note the increasing support extended to our troops by our host communities and Nigerians at large. This is very much in line with my vision to improve our general cohesiveness in joint operations.

“I therefore enjoin all commanders to constantly leverage on our improved relations with the civil populace and our host communities and sensitize troops accordingly in that regard.”