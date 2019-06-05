Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said it has set up a Board of Inquiry (BoI), to investigate the alleged maltreat of some suspected armed bandits and kidnappers arrested along the Abuja – Kaduna express road by soldiers.

Director, Defence information, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known in a statement, described the actions of the soldiers as very unprofessional and an outright violation of the code of conduct handed down to guide the conduct and behaviour of troops during operations.

Nwachuku, said: “The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a video footage trending in the social media, visually displaying the maltreatment of some suspected armed bandits and kidnappers who were arrested along Road Abuja – Kaduna during a recent operation.

“Apparently the troops had in their overzealousness tied one of the suspects to a stake in a desperate attempt to extract information from him.

“The DHQ wishes to unambiguously state that the act exhibited by the troops in the video footage was very unprofessional and an outright violation of the code of conduct handed down to guide the conduct and behaviour of troops of the AFN during operations. The DHQ therefore, in very strong terms condemn this act of ineptitude and exhibition of lawlessness.

“The DHQ considers the conduct of the troops highly regrettable. In order to promptly address the anomaly, the Chief of Defence Staff has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to bring to book, all those found culpable in accordance with the military justice system.

“We seize this opportunity to urge members of the public to please report any such misdemeanour to security agencies whenever they are observed.”