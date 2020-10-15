Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced on Thursday it would not tolerate violent attacks on #EndSARS protesters by thugs and miscreants, threatening ‘appropriate measures’ against violators.

The DHQ said that the military and other security agencies has taken notice of ‘violence-related protests’ across the country, warning those involved to desist from engaging in acts capable of derailing the peace in the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Organisation, Major General John Enenche, who gave the warning, said the ‘unfolding event against peace loving Nigerians will not be condoned’, assuring the public to go about their legitimate business without fear of being attacked.

Enenche said in the statement:

‘The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have observed with dismay some violence-related protests across the country; particularly the increasing number of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants. This unfolding event against peace loving Nigerians will not be condoned. Hence, thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth, or face appropriate measures.

‘Thus, the Military High Command duly encourages peaceful citizens to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are on ground for their safety. In clear terms, any attempt to undermine the democracy of our beloved nation under any cover will not be allowed. For emphasis, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains subordinated to the civil authorities of the country with unflinching loyalty to the President Commander in Chief.

‘Additionally, the Military High Command wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security, and the defence of democracy in Nigeria.The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies hereby commends all citizens particularly those who genuinely express their concerns in an organised, patriotic and civil manner.’