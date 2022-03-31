From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Intelligence Agency said it has identified several camps, makeshift facilities and settlement used as logistics bases by bandits, terrorists and kidnappers located in forests along the Abuja/Kaduna highways and train routes.

The camps it was gathered is used by these criminals to carry out attacks on innocent passengers and road users.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Security sources gave the names of the location of the camps as Rijana, Katari and Kasarami. These areas are also known to be haven for kidnappers, armed bandits, drug addicts, gun runners, prostitutes, fleeing Boko Haram terrorists and other violent criminals.

Daily Sun gathered these revelations emerged at an emergency intelligence meeting called by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) following the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train Tuesday night.

The meeting which held at the DIA headquarters in Asokoro, it was gathered was the outcome of the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs.

President Buhari had during the meeting gave the Service Chiefs a marching order to find lasting solutions to the incessant attacks on motorists and train passengers by bandits and kidnappers.

It was gathered that the meeting at the DIA, have concluded plans for the immediate deployment of integrated security surveillance and monitoring solutions not just for the rail lines but also among the Abuja/Kaduna expressway to tackle the menace.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

A senior officer who does not want to be mentioned in print confided that a joint security operation is expected to commence in the area any moment from now which would involve the use of Drones.

The source said “Some of the services have recently acquired sophisticated Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, to improve surveillance and ensure precisions on attacks on targets.

“We anticipate collateral damages in the initial stages of the operation even though we will ensure maximum protection of innocent citizens. Proper identification exercises of people in the areas would be conducted.

Meanwhile the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) aircraft killed scores on bandit terrorists on Wednesday after obtaining intelligence on their movement.

Daily Sun, gathered that after obtaining intelligence on the movement of bandits along the Akilibu – Sarkin Pawa Road, near Mangoro Village, the NAF aircraft engaged terrorists in different waves with rockets while those fleeing were mopped up with canons decisively.

domestic intelligence operatives revealed that 34 dead bodies of the bandits were discovered during a mopping-up operation.