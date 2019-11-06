Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), has concluded plans to hold the 2019 Defence Advisers/Attaches (DA’s) Annual Conference in Abuja, between November 12 – 15.

The week-long conference which has as its theme “Enhancing Inter-Agency Collaboration in Response to Current and Anticipated Threats in Nigeria’s Security Environment: Role of the Defence Attachés System,” will take place at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

The conference which is expected to be attended by all Defence Attaches/Advisers serving in different parts of the world would deliberate on the current security challenges facing the country, successes recorded so far and the way forward.

A statement by the protocol officer of the agency, Major Joseph Afolashade, said the conference is one of the agency’s platforms to appraise Nigeria’s foreign defence relations as well as provide the opportunity to articulate new strategies in intelligence gathering mechanism.

Afolashade in the statement said: “The conference also engenders interactions with senior intelligence practitioners with a view to finding lasting solutions to contemporary security challenges affecting Nigeria.

“The theme of this year’s conference is “Enhancing Inter-Agency Collaboration in Response to Current and Anticipated Threats in Nigeria’s Security Environment: Role of the Defence Attaché System.”