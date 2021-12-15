A coalition of NGOs on Wednesday advocated for imposition of tax on

sugary beverages known as “soft drinks” to reduce the prevalence of diabetes, Non-Communicable

Diseases (NCDs) and increase national revenue.

The groups, under the auspices of National Action on Sugar Reduction, made the call at an awareness

campaign in some selected areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Ms Omei Bongos-Ikwue, a member of the group and a Public Health Communications Specialist, said

imposition of tax would discourage consumption.

She said cases of Type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, high blood pressure, among others, were fuelled by

consumption of sugary beverages.

Bongos-Ikwue added that the imposition of tax on such beverages could help to reduce consumption

and reduce cases.

She noted that “we call on government to impose tax on sweetened beverages, commonly known as soft drinks.

“The reason is that they are linked to non-communicable diseases such as heart diseases, stroke, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

“These diseases affect both the rich and poor. We all know that in Nigeria, the urban poor suffers more.

“Poor people cannot afford the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as treatment runs into thousands of naira per month.

“Some people had to sell their possessions to buy diabetes medicine, while some make a choice every month to pay children’s school fees or buy diabetes medicine.

“Meanwhile, these companies are peddling killer drinks, which has no positive effects on the human body.

“So, we are calling for tax imposition on manufacturers of sweetened beverages; the tax should be a protective one because revenue from it can be used to prevent and manage healthcare.

“The tax can go back into health-care provision. Revenue from it will go back into the economy. It’s a win for the economy.”

The public health expert, who explained that insulin for diabetes medicine was being taxed while “soft drinks” were not, cautioned parents and caregivers against excessive consumption of the carbonated sugary drinks, stressing that “the drinks pose great risk to health and well-being.

“ So part of the purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness on the dangers of these drinks. Nobody is immune, as it affects both the rich and poor.”

Mr Edozie Chukwuma, another member of the group, said the coalition wanted to promote the health status of people and create awareness on the need for healthy living.

He said “we are raising awareness on the dangers of consuming sugary drinks which has led to increased cases of diabetes and other non-communicable diseases like hypertension, stroke, heart diseases.

“We are basically sensitising people and calling for a health tax on sweetened beverages.”

Mr Abdul Ahmed, an FCT resident, commended the organisers of the awareness campaign, saying it

would educate the public about the dangers of consuming such drinks.

Ahmed noted that a lot of people consumed sugary drinks and become addicted to it without knowing the devastating health implications on their body.

He, therefore, urged government to ensure tax on sugary drinks to save lives, noting that “as you are doing this awareness campaign,

we want you to also take it to the Federal, State and local government areas and to those in authority.

Mrs Joy Fidelis, another FCT resident and petty trader, said she spent over N100,000 monthly for the care and health management of her diabetic husband.

She, therefore, appealed to all to reduce the consumption of such drinks, especially during festivities, as they fuel many ailments. (NAN)