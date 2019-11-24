George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre Owerri, Dr. Kingsley Achigbu has said that diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are now on the upsurge in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

He stated that this is a direct consequence of changing the face of occupation/lifestyle from a hitherto agrarian society of our forebears to a more western type lifestyle.

Dr Achigbu who stated this at the Diabetes\Stroke Awareness conference held at the Federal Medical centre, Owerri, stressed that the focus of the conference is not only timely but apt in the changing face of occupation and lifestyle from a hitherto agrarian society of our forebears to a more western type lifestyle and prevailing dietary preferences, noting that as a result of that Diabetes and Cardiovascular disease appear to have witnessed an upsurge in the country.

According to him, “Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of mortality among persons living with diabetes globally.

Stroke is reported to be the second leading cause of death after Coronary heart disease in this condition and mortality from stroke is also more predominant in Africa.

He noted further that “In a country devoid of many essential social safety nets for the population and a worrisome low life Expectancy, the focus of this conference may, therefore, not have come at a better time than now. I believe that this conference and it’s like will create increased awareness with a view to curbing the menace associated with these disease conditions. I, therefore, congratulate the facilitator TEEPAC Organization and Partners, the Imo State Government in collaboration with our Endocrine Unit for putting this together”.

However, he disclosed that the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri has established a Diabetic Foot Clinic the first of its kind in any tertiary hospital in the country to deepen Education/interprofessional care of Diabetes and that the impact so far is commendable.

Earlier in his address, the state commissioner of Health, Dr. Vin Udokwu commended the organizers for the awareness conference on Diabetes and stroke which he noted are silent killers.

He said: “This conference is holding at a time when diabetes, stroke and other non-communicable diseases have recently started ravaging our people. Over the years, these diseases have been given little or no attention because they used to be seen as an individual problem. We also hope to partner with some other organizations working with our Non- communicable Diseases Unit of the Imo State Ministry of Health to carry out diabetes screening in selected areas in the three senatorial zones of the state soon as part of the activities to conclude 2019 diabetes campaign”.

Also, the Chairman of the conference, Prof Okey Mbaonu said that the world appears to be facing a looming epidemic of Non- Communicable diseases and that to tackle this global epidemic vigorous and effective action is needed now before it is too late especially in Nigeria to avoid the already fragile health system being overwhelmed.