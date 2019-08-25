Gilbert Ekezie

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu has said that diabetes is a dangerous ailment which exposes its victim into developing a higher risk of complication, if not adequately controlled.

He explained that diabetes which is a group of metabolic diseases in which a person has high blood glucose (blood sugar), as a result of inadequate production of insulin, could also be as a result of the inability of the body’s cells to respond properly to insulin.

According to him, major symptoms of high blood sugar are typically frequent urination, increasing thirst, hunger, weight gain, unusual weight loss, fatigue, difficulty in healing of cuts and bruises, male sexual dysfunction, numbness and tingling in hands and feet.

Atuchukwu hinted that diabetics need to eat healthily, be physically active, and test their blood glucose regularly. “Also, cardiovascular disease (heart problem), is much higher for a diabetic. Therefore, it is important that blood pressure and cholesterol levels are monitored regularly.”

He advised diabetic patients to avoid smoking. As that could led to eye complications like glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy. “Further, they have foot complications like Neuropathy, ulcers, and sometimes gangrene, which may require foot amputation etc.”