Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The members-elect for the Taraba State House of Assembly on Monday unanimously elected Mr Abel Peter Diah as the Speaker of the state House of Assembly for the third time consecutively.

The House also unanimously elected Mr Danladi Gwampo as the Deputy Speaker of the Ninth Assembly.

Mr Abel Diah who represents the Mbamga state constituency is a fifth time member of the House of Assembly and served as Speaker for part of the Seventh Assembly, the Eighth Assembly and now the Ninth Assembly.

Mr Diah was nominated by Mr Mark Useni representing Takum 2 constituency and former speaker of the House.