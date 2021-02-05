Former Deputy President of the Senate and member representing Nigeria at the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP), Ike Ekweremadu, has said dialogue, peace-building, and tolerance, remain the best way forward in addressing divisiveness and building global cohesion for accelerated international development.

The former Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament, stated this, yesterday, on the sidelines of the meeting of the Bureau of the IPTC and President of the United Arab Emirate’s (UAE) national parliament, the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, in Dubai.

The meeting, came on the second anniversary of the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together”, a joint statement signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, on February 4, 2019.

Ekweremadu, who described hate, intolerance, racial and ethno-religious discriminations and strife as ill-wind that had never favoured anyone, observed that countries of the world desirous of building a great nation had always prioritised justice and tolerance to manage their diversities and make progress.

“Therefore, the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace will continue to promote the virtues of peace, tolerance, dialogue and consensus building. Importantly, we will also continue to promote the principle of justice because you can never have real peace without justice. We will continue to promote a world where every nation treats her people equitably and where the world treats every part thereof with utmost sense of fairness irrespective of race, region or religion”, the lawmaker said.