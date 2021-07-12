From Gyang Bere, Jos

President Calvary Faith Evangelical Ministries International (CFEM), Prophet David Olorunlake has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemi, known also Sunday Igboho in the interest of peace in Nigeria.

He explained that Kanu and Igboho are not above the law in Nigeria but begged the President to consider dialogue with them in the interest of unity of Nigeria.

Prophet Olorunlake disclosed this at the weekend during CFEM Open Heaven Service, held at the Church Auditorium, Gyero road, Bukuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He blamed the current agitations in the country on the perceived political marginalization and said dialogue with Kanu and Igboho will dose tension and resolve alot of issues.

“I want to plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu and shouldn’t go after Sunday Igboho, not because they are above the law but he should treat them as his children.”

He noted that Nigeria belong to all and said when political appointments are given based on ethnicity, religion and where you come from, it will create room for agitations.

Prophet Olorunlake explained that Nigeria stand to enjoy more from the prosperity of the country if the nation remained together as indivisible entity.

He advised the people of Plateau State to be more vigilant and remained conscious of their security as the enemies of the state are still at work.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.