From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former national organising secretary of Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Austin Akobundu, has called on the Federal Government to deploy dialogue in addressing agitations in the South East.

He stated this in a statement, yesterday, describing the South East people as peaceful and hardworking, but mostly misunderstood.

The PDP chieftain also called on leaders of the region to put aside their personal interest and come together to find solutions to the challenges confronting the zone.

“Indeed, this year holds a lot of promises to us as individuals and as a people. For this, we must reinforce our sense of mutual respect and pursuit of the common good for the peaceful and prosperous society we yearn for.

“It is against this backdrop that I earnestly call on the Federal Government to immediately ease the tension in the South East by heeding to demand political solution and dialogue to address the issues agitating the people. South East people are not violent, but peace-loving and very hardworking people who are mostly misunderstood.

“Moreover, the time has come for leaders of the South East to put aside all personal interests and come together once more to find lasting solutions to the economic, political and social challenges facing our region.

“The South East is blessed with abundant natural, and most importantly, a highly ingenious, inventive, hardworking and resilient human capital resources that when fully developed and harnessed, will guarantee the desired economic revolution in the region.”

Akobundu, while congratulating Nigerians for crossing over to the New Year, lauded Abians for their resilience, industry and determination.