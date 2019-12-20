In a keenly contested, free and fair election on November 24, 2019, Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Okafor (Nwa Ojoto, Ezeuzu Ojoto, Igwulube Ojoto) was duly elected as the third president of Diamond Fitness Club, an apex social club of Ndigbo in Lagos State and beyond.

The ceremonial handoverand end-of-year party was held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Villa Angelia, Ikoyi, Lagos.

With great honour and love, the president emeritus of the club, Chief Jude Onyebuchi (Akuenwebe Aguata, Akuzurumba Achina), accompanied by the grand patron and pioneer president of the club, High Chief (Prof.) Chigozie Nwolisa (Ochiora, Dikiediooramma Ndigbo, Eselu Awka Etiti), royal father of the day, HRM Igwe Gerald Mbamalu the Eze Ojoto III, handed over the mantle of leadership to his successor, Sir (Dr.) Emma Frank Okafor, as president.

In his welcome address, Chief Okafor appreciated the immediate past president of the club, the grand patron, the founding fathers, past executive members, the BOT/G-8 members and all other member of the prestigious club.

He promised to work in unison with the executive of the club, and dedicated his victory to God Almighty, who made it possible. He prayed for God’s guidance and widom to pilot the affairs of the club to greater heights.

Chief Okafor said, “All votes cast for me, members of my executive and co-contestants were votes for the bigger picture of Diamond Club, which I and my executives represent.”

The elegant party was well attended by the club’s members, notable businessmen and their families.