The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has congratulated the latest heroine in town Tobiloba Amusan on her victory which also fetched her the 100m hurdles Africa Record (12:42secs) in Zurich WA Diamond League on Thursday.

“This is an August gift to the New AFN board and a huge compensation for missing the Tokyo Olympic gold.

We are confident that Amusan will be encouraged to continue to make Nigeria proud in future competition”

Speaking further, the AFN 2-vice President Rosa Collins expressed gratitude that Amusan has fullfiled her long held dream of putting Nigeria on the World Athletics map through her effort in Zurich.

Collins said the happy development stemed from the fact that the Africa 100m hurdles Record was formerly held by a Nigerian Gloria Alozie (12:44) and is still in Nigeria through Amusan, adding that AFN and the entire board are excited in congratulating the heroine of the moment Tobi Amusan.

“ I’m gutted with excitement, Amusan has raised the bar and put Nigeria on the world map once again. The AFN president and and entire board are happy and would follow her up in making sure other Athletes were also encouraged to rise to similar occasion in future”

