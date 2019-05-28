Chinwendu Obienyi

As part of its commitment in encouraging savings culture among Nigerians, Access Bank Plc has rewarded 1,016 customers with over N59 million in its 2019 DiamondXtra Season 11 first quarterly draw.

Mrs Nnenna Chukwu was the winner of the star prize, N100,000 per month for 20 years in the salary for life category. Others include Nwoko Chibuikem, Aliyu Umar and Adewale Adekoya amongst others.

Mrs Chukwu who could not hide her excitement told Daily Sun that the DiamondXtra account had been open over a long time, while adding that she was not expecting the promo to be real and thanked Access Bank for providing the opportunity for her to save and win at the same time.

Speaking during the prize prensentation in Lagos, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu, said the DiamondXtra initiative is the bank’s little way of creating, adding value and meeting the needs of its customers as well as rewarding them for their patronage while adding that DiamondXtra is the best banking product in the country at the moment.

“This is the 11th edition and the product has been rewarding Nigerians and it is something that we think it is important as every little thing you do helps. There is no way a bank can add value to the economy if it does not do things like this, so the products of a bank must add value and DiamondXtra adds value.

Over the 10 years, over N5 billion has been given out and what has been driving this initiative is down to the goodwill of the bank’s customers as well as patronage. if you create and add value, then you will always have patronage”. Etuokwu explained.

According to him, “The only way companies remain profitable is by creating value. As long as we keep doing this, our customer base will increase and this initiative will not affect our bottom-line.”

Also speaking, the Head, Product Capability and Insights, Rob Giles, noted that the initiative has started increasing the bank’s depositor base, adding that customers are more comfortable with having a DiamondXtra account rather than the normal savings account.