By Chinwendu Obienyi

Access Bank Plc, says it will be rewarding its customers in the South-South and South -East region with millions of naira and other consolation prizes in the DiamondXtra regional draw.

The live draws which have been scheduled to hold on June 29, 2022, in Owerri, Imo State, will feature mouthwatering cash prizes of N1 million, Business grant worth N1 million, Rent for a year worth N1 million, Educational grant of N500,000, and the star prize, Salary4life where a lucky customer will earn N100,000 every month for 20 years.

Speaking to newsmen at the bank’s head office in Lagos recently, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc, Adaeze Umeh, explained that the motivation behind the regional draws in the new season of the reward scheme is the need to transform the lives of more Nigerians across the country.

In her words, “To deliver on our promise to continually reward our customers for their loyalty and continued savings with our bank, we have decided to take the DiamondXtra reward scheme draws even closer to them. We intend to reward 38 lucky customers in the South-South, South- East region with juicy cash and consolation prizes in the live draw taking place on the 29th of June 2022 in Owerri, Imo State. By executing live draws in the regional hubs across the country we believe this will aid consumer participation, drive credibility of this 14 year old reward scheme and boost our relationship with our dynamic and loyal retail customer base in the various LGAs and regions across the nation.

We continue to evolve and reflect on the various offers within the DiamondXtra reward programme, and engage our customers on what they would prefer to have as a reward. So this year, we introduced a new reward element to commemorate the launch of season 14 (tagged READY FOR MORE); in line with the evolving economic climate that has seen more businesses commence trading and transactions online, we now offer digital skills training to 14,000 lucky customers as one of our prizes.

This skill will empower them and enable them to boost their businesses and operations as entrepreneurs leveraging the Digital Marketing platforms. This is our own little way to help build employers of labour instead of employees of labour.

To join the winning train or to stand a chance to win in the forthcoming South South, South-East regional draw, simply fund your DiamondXtra account with a minimum of N5,000 or more for an opportunity to win millions and other attractive prizes.

Those who do not have a DiamondXtra account can simply open an account by dialling *901*5# from their phones and fund it with a minimum of N5,000 or more to stand a chance to become a winner,” Umeh concluded.