By Chinwendu Obienyi

To help promote savings culture among Nigerians, Access Bank Plc has said it would be rewarding customers with N270 million in its 14th edition of DiamondXtra promo.

The bank disclosed this to newsmen at the weekend during the launch of the 14th season of DiamondXtra and added that the promo would provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period. The new features for the promo include salary4life, rent for a year, business grant, educational support and digital marketing training.

Speaking during the launch, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail at Access Bank Plc, Rob Giles, stated that Season 14 promo was designed from a survey conducted on customers to know the changes they needed to see.

While thanking its customers, regulators for supporting the bank through good and bad times, Giles said that the innovation from Access Bank is a solution that meets customers’ needs.

He also noted that the bank has been bringing the best features that will help the customers each year while adding that Access Bank now has 2.2 million DiamondXtra users since its inception. “Over two years ago, when we listened to feedback from our customers, they asked us to bring about a digital way of opening a DiamondXtra account.

So we developed a new solution called DiamondXtra digital whereby a customer can simply dial *901*5# and participate in a savings program that can give him/her more.

Hence, in two years of DiamondXtra digital, over a million customers have come onboard. We have increased the prize draw this year because we have more people banking with us and more people trusting DiamondXtra. We want to help build new businesses, help employers of labour as well as creating intergenerational wealth for our children”, Giles said.

Corroborating him, Group Head, Consumer Banking at the bank, Adaeze Umeh, explained that the bank sought to do things differently due to the impact of COVID-19, hence the reason for adding digital marketing classes in which 14,000 customers will be trained.

She also added that the bank would be doing regional draws in which a total amount of N270 million will be given out while 62 millionaires will be rewarded in season 14.

“So far, the bank has rewarded over 24,000 customers with more than N6 billion and we are still looking to reward 359 customers in the four zones for the outdoor draws we will be having. I also want to assure our customers we have regulators in place who monitor the draws to ensure transparency.

For me, the features for this season are exciting and so we will try to reach everyone in the chain and see how much awareness we can bring to Nigerians so they can save and also get rewarded for doing so”.