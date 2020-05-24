Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has come out to debunk the rumors that it disgracefully kicked out the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) from the new NCC Annex Building/Digital Economy Complex in Mbora, Abuja.

The NCC who responded to the rumors making the rounds on social media through a press statement on Sunday signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr Henry Nkemadu, sought to clear the air on the incident leading to the evacuation of NiDCOM from the building.

The commission stated: “Some of the Departments of the NCC had started moving to the new Office Complex of Five (5) Floors when discussions were held between the NCC and the Diaspora Commission to enable the Diaspora Commission also utilize any free Offices within the Complex,” NCC said.

The telecom regulator went on to state that it’s offer to house the Nigeria Diaspora Commission was predicated on the long held position of the NCC, that agencies of Government will achieve more through strategic collaboration, partnership, synergy and sharing, to the extent allowed by relevant laws.

NCC explained that after it secured approval for the Commissioning of the Office Complex by the President, President Muhammadu Buhari, usual necessary security measures required for presidential visits had to be taken.

“As is usual in ensuring security and accountability before, during and after presidential visits, the building had to be cleared to allow for only known and identifiable persons to have access within the Complex,” NCC stated.

The commission went on to assure that it has not withdrawn the offer to NiDCOM. “The NCC has not withdrawn the offer but had hiccups arising from the preparation for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Communications and Digital Economy Complex,” it stated.

“The Board and Management of the NCC took a decision to ensure that every activity in the building was in line with the Federal Government’s digital agenda. Incidentally, after the offer of the office spaces to the Diaspora Commission, the Director General, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa had not visited the Complex to take possession of any of the offices.

“All the properties belonging to the Diaspora Commission are safely warehoused in some of the Offices in the Complex. This is contrary to the position of the Director General of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa that the removal of her Commission from the building was punitive.

“This is not the correct position and we agree with her that there are always challenges in every human activity but the unforeseen challenges that arose in this case are not different and require understanding of all concerned,” the commission stressed.