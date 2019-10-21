Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Organisation of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (OESID) has frowned at the decision of Governor Dave Umahi to permit the establishment of the controversial RUGA settlement in the state.

The groups spokesperson, Pascal Oluchukwu, accused the governor of planning to mortgage the future of the state for personal gains by allowing the establishment of a RUGA settlement.

Oluchukwu, in a statement in Abuja, demanded that the Governor Umahi backs out of the plan or be ready for some unpalatable backlash from the people.

“Enough is enough. The peace loving people of Ebonyi will not allow Governor Umahi to mortgage our future in his blind support of the Federal Government’s abhorrent agenda, while pursuing his personal ambition after his tenure ends in 2023.

“We, cannot accept such dictatorial posturing from a man that was only given a limited time and democratic mandate to lead and not rule. The decision to house an outlandish programmes is a sovereign one that cannot be taken by the governor, without recourse to the people where the real sovereignty resides. Intimidating Ebonyi politicians shows that he does not value democracy.”

Oluchukwu urged the governor to appreciate the essence of democracy and allow Ebonyi people express themselves freely in line with the tenets of democracy.