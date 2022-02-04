From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo Community, Kassel Ev Germany, has donated four units, eight blocks of housing to Ossiomo leprosy home in Ogan, Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State.

Speaking for the group, Merlin Osayimwen, said they are happy to see that the job is completed and that the indigenes and the patients of Ossiomo leprosy home are happy.

He said, considering their health conditions, it would be more horrifying to compound it with poor housing.

Osayimwen said with what has been given to them, they are sure that they will now have a better life.

He promised that they would always do more to make life meaningful for them.

Presenting the 4unit block at the instance of the Hon Commissioner in company of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Osagie Igbinigie, the project executor, architect Mike Osayimwen, displayed some photos showing how the building was and its present states.

Also speaking, Chief Medical Director, Ossiomo Specialist Hospital, Dr. Igbinigie Osaigie, thanked Edo Community Kassel Germany for the gesture and commended them for their love and care towards the community and pray God to reward them immensely.

He said Ossiomo is a community that gives home to persons that are affected with leprosy.

Dr. Osagie said over the years they have lived like that due to their inability to maintain some of the houses that are in terrible conditions and not conducive for living.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, called on Nigerians to emulate the Edo Community Kassel E.v Germany.

Akoria said the donation is coming amid current economic hardship and high cost of living in the country and in the face of COVID-19 pandemic challenges across the global.

“We can’t thanked God enough for putting this project in the heart of our brethrens in diaspora.

“The abroad everybody is saying they want to go, these are things that make the abroad to progress.

“You will see someone that wants to die that will say go and use my money for the people and many other things, I say thank you to my brothers. It is not because they have too much but because of the love they have for humanity.

“We heard now that this is not the first they have done. All we need to do is to tell them thank you and say God will bless them and make them to continue to remember Osiomo people”, she said.