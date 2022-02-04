By Zika Bobby

Chairman of the Diaspora Igbo group, Igbo World Assembly, (IWA), Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has called for the restructuring of the country before next year’s general election.

Anakwenze, who made the call during the just concluded Nigerian Inter-Ethnic Nationalities dialogue, Presidency of Igbo extraction, 2023, in Awka, Anambra State, said it would be unjustifiable and insensitive for the north to retain power in 2023. He urged all men and women of goodwill to ensure the president comes from the South in 2023.

The IWA chairman, who insisted on restructuring, said: “If I eventually run and win, I will work my hardest to create jobs where there is no job, and every step of the way, I will work with industries to create internships that will help our young graduate currently roaming the streets unemployed.

“I am a simple man that is driven by the desire to give the youths, the nation’s children a sense of self-worth and assure them that sky is not even the limit when it comes to the ability to excel,” he said.

Anakwenze, who assured that he will focus on youth capacity building, building world class economy for Nigeria and provide true security if elected president, said all the regions of Nigeria have produced presidents, stating that it is now the turn of the South East to provide good leadership for the good of all Nigerians so as to move the country in a positive direction.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Only rotation or zoning of presidential power can rebalance the country before the next general election so that universal adult suffrage can make sense.

“We are of the firm belief that the main justification for rotation/zoning of presidential power is borne out of the skewed nature of the Nigerian fraudulent 1999 Constitution, where one section of the country is positioned to produce the nation’s president in perpetuity.”

He said the South East people have contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, intellect and business.

“It is time to give an Igbo person the chance to build Nigeria. Nigeria is huge enough for everybody, Nigeria has the capacity to hold everybody. All we are asking for is to give South East zone a chance to lead,” he said.