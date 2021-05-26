By Sunday Ani

A group, Wike Solidarity Movement in the Diaspora (WSM-D) USA, has pledged its support for the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his effort to reposition the state for greater development.

The movement was formally inaugurated on April 17 by its Board of Trustees Chairman, Gabriel Pidomson,

In a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator, Joseph Uranta; Deputy Coordinator, Ugochukwu O; Executive Secretary, Cornelius Dumerene; Public Relations Officer (PRO), Michael Akoka, and the Treasurer, Stephen Benstowe, the group revealed its mission was to mobilise local and international support for the bold and progressive development agenda of the governor for the state and its residents.

The WSM-D said Wike’s ‘New Rivers’ agenda has remarkably transformed Rivers State for the better, making him the best performing governor in Nigeria.