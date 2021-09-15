Zika Bobby

A Diaspora Igbo group, Anambra State Association World-Wide , ASA-World, has set the benchmark any one must meet to be elected as the next governor of the state.

Insisting that Anambra is not for sale to the highest political bidder, the chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze in a virtual world press conference noted that the next governor must be elected by the people through free, fair and transparent election.

He said all actions and attitudes associated with democratic governance and social participation in election or otherwise must originate from the citizenry of Anambra either from home or abroad.

“We will not tolerate individuals from other states or an invisible hand that may wish to impose a sycophant on Anambrarians. The next governor must have clarity of purpose, be an immovable force to reckon with and must understand that as governor of the gateway to Igboland, that his position should add value to the South-South, South-East corridors, and ready to dialogue on the direction of the current situation in Nigeria.

“From our worldwide Secretariats in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, we unequivocally warn that no one but the indigenes of Ndi-Anambra can act or speak on behalf of Ndi-Anambra and invariably, no one but Ndi-Anambra can elect the custodian of their heritage and engender their children’s future,” he added.

He urged the electorate to pay attention, and be vigilant of what he called the “usual practises of “bait-and-switch” that is guaranteed to substitute the people’s choice with an inferior, unqualified stooge destined to circumvent the people’s choice and mortgage our children’s future.”

He said the next governor must be legitimately elected based on merit. “Political power in our great state must be vested in individuals on the basis of their talents, efforts and achievements, rather than through wealth, social class or private arrangement made through mysterious non-transparent method foreign to the citizenry. Failure of which the consequences will be dire unlike ever seen before,” he said.

