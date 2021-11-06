From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As part of efforts to reduce criminal activities especially cultism in Asaba, Delta State, the Asaba Home Diaspora Development Initiative (AHDDI) has empowered youths with vocational skills.

The skills include culinary and baking; hairdressing and make up; ICT; solar PV installation; shoe and bag production; and fashion design.

At the fifth graduation and exhibition ceremony of the skills training centre, founder and president of AHDDI, Daphine Arafiena said the initiative started in 2017 with the main aim of taking youths off the streets and getting them meaningfully engaged.

Arafiena said the organization was in partnership with diaspora Asaba natives from Umugbeabi village of Umuonaje quarters of the community.

She said the training is free to youths of Umugbeabi, and thanked the diaspora partners especially the lead sponsor, Ngozi Ephraim Okotcha, for their support.

“AHDDI came as a result of restiveness, growing rate of unemployed graduates, and the graduates have become unemployable because of lack of skills.

“So many youths are on the streets, and we are worried about what the future holds for the society.

“The training here is absolutely free, and it cuts across age and sex, as we can also train graduates to acquire vocational skills,” she said.

In a written remark, Mr. Okotcha who congratulated the trainees, urged them to take advantage of the acquired skills to expand their business opportunities in order to enhance their chances of becoming employers of labour.

“Be good ambassadors of this institute which is your technical alma mater. Your character matters. Develop honesty, integrity and be truthful in whatever you do,” Okotcha charged.

His message was delivered by the Diokpo of Umugbeabi village, Emefiana Ofili.

