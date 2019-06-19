Chinenye Anuforo

In line with the Federal Government’s mandate to enroll Nigerians into the National Identity Number (NIN), Biosec Solution is set to launch a Diaspora enrollment in 15 countries, including the UK, US, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and Congo.

According to the managing director of the company, Dr. Agu Osoka, Biosec Solutions has been part of many identity management-based projects over the years, and has even implemented the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines.

“Biosec Solutions engaged DIPSec, a company registered in Belgium to serve as EU representative and Data Protection Officer (DPO) as required by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). With several years of experience in data protection, information security and risk management, DIPSec, has developed solutions for organisations outside the EU to enable them process the data of EU residents in accordance with the GDPR.

“The GDPR will ensure that we can continue to deliver world class services to Nigerians. This significant achievement has catapulted Biosec to a world class company which implements international standards and best practices,” The Biosec Managing Director said.

Agu said that the Biosec Solutions cares about the data and privacy of Nigerians. “This is why we have put in the effort to upgrade our systems and process to meet international standards and best practices. These organizational and technical upgrades will enable us provide the best services to Nigerians in diaspora as we look to bring the National Identification Number (NIN) registration to their doorstep.”

He added that BIOSEC Solutions is a Nigeria foremost identity management consultancy firm with over thirty cumulative years of biometrics experience, and one of the foremost Nigerian companies to EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant.

“The EU GDPR is a set of guidelines and rules that are to be implemented by organisations to enable them manage personal identity data (including biometrics) in a highly secure manner,” he added.

He explained that the company is partnering with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to enrol Nigerians in Diaspora and with this new data privacy guidelines and safeguards in check; Biosec Solutions is further equipped to take the registration of Nigerians in diaspora to their doorsteps.