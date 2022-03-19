Fast rising artiste, Guobadia Douglas Amadin aka Dibi-Ju, dreams big. He’s keen to work with Burna Boy, Davido or Buju aka BNXN.

The 28-year-old, who recently released a new track, Get Down, is hugely inspired by Afrobeats, Afro-pop and dancehall music. “Get Down is my latest work, and it’s hugely inspired by Apiano vibes. It is a sound that is quite popular with South Africans. Get Down is a happy and fun tune, and also danceable,” he told Saturday Sun in a recent encounter.

According to the Edo State-born artiste, his passion to make good music is pushing him to seek collaborations with A-list artistes. “I am working my path as God directs and charting it towards greater height. I want to create music that sounds good to the ears, and at the same time carve a niche for myself in the industry. Collaborations with either Burna Boy, Davido or Buju will be good for me,” he disclosed.

