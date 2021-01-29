afro hip-hop singer, Dice Ailes has cruised into the New Year with the release of a hot single, Money Dance which is already making waves across all platforms.

Dice Ailes can be credited for having pioneered a genre-bending swank sound that has resulted in a string of hits thus becoming a mainstay with today’s industry’s new school. The premiere of Money Dance further certifies his musical command and multi-versed ability at delivering melodious bangers with big vibes.

Only last year, at the point of releasing his collaborative duet, Pim Pim with rapper, Olamide, conversations were underway fuelling speculations about his first ever album project. Luckily, the song had attained viral status before the global pandemic struck, and despite its dastardly effects across all sectors, Ailes remained unfazed in his commitment to his creative responsibilities.

Even with the sad event of massacre in his home country, Nigeria towards the end of last year, which was an aftermath of a nationwide protest against police brutality and bad governance tagged #EndSARS, the musician maintained an active involvement, joining protests from the Diaspora and using his platforms to amplify the message in a special tribute song, No One.

Now that the world is returning to normalcy, Ailes has also set his release plans back in motion. First on his list is Money Dance, a musical vibe that unveils in a flirty arrangement of bass lines accompanied by vocal licks, reflecting the singer’s defiance.

According to critics, Ailes’ dexterity shines throughout the sonically pleasing number that has potential to become an anthem. However, much is expected on the debut album whenever it drops.