Talented singer, Dice Ailes has dropped his brand new single, Hold Me, featuring Tiwa Savage via TMM Entertainment/Black Butter Records.

Hold Me, which is off the EP scheduled for release next month, sees Dice Ailes steps away from his familiar theme of money and upscale lifestyle to croon sensual infatuation on the music that suits listening ears. With Ailes’ bold swanky vocals and contralto harmonies of Tiwa Savage, the R&B number is reminiscent of the good ole ‘90s vibe.

The new song is indeed a welcome development for fans of Dice Ailes, who have anticipated new music since his last official drop, Money Dance in 2021, which interestingly has now garnered over a million worldwide streams.

