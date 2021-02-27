Afro-pop musician, Dice Ailes has unlocked the scintillating visuals to his newly released groovy tune, Money Dance.

Dice Ailes upped his career ante this year with the launch of TMM Entertainment, his own label imprint and partnership with Sony Music Entertainment West Africa and Black Butter Records UK. The first fruit of this alliance is Money Dance, an exciting song highlighting his genre-bending and multi-versed ability at creating bangers with a vibe.

Since its release, Money Dance has enjoyed an impressive reception. The song debuted on the Apple Music Top 100 chart and was featured on the Africa Now Radio Top 5 Songs. The single also sits on some of the biggest and most popular music playlists across DSPs, and continues to garner love from community, national and urban radio stations across continents.

With the premiere of the music video, fans get to experience Dice Ailes in his creative directing prowess on the dramatic flick, which was filmed on locations in Lagos and Toronto. The cinematic visual, also a collaborative effort of Ibidunni Oladayo (Nigeria) and Eniola Yussuf (Canada) will seek to further catalyse the actual money dance in a viral challenge series that is progressively taking up the social media space.

Meanwhile, Money Dance will usher in Dice Ailes’ much-anticipated debut album due in stores worldwide by summertime.