Dick Tiger’s glittering boxing career was, however blurred by his involvement in the

Biafran struggle, a development, which Oboh warned, “sportsmen and women to be wary of getting involved in political issues.”

He said despite that sad chapter in the man’s life, “Dick Tiger remains the hero of our time and should be honoured as such.”

The Nigerian middleweight sportsman and boxer from Ubahu village, Dick Tiger was born as Richard Ihetu on 14 August 1929 in Amaigbo, Nigeria. He was an “in–house fighter” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He became a two-time undisputed world middleweight titlist and helped keep boxing alive during the 1950s boxing industry recession. He was appointed CBE by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but he returned his insignia as a protest for what he perceived as a lack of support by Great Britain to the Biafran cause. There is no doubt that he was one of the greatest fighters to come out of Africa.