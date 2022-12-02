From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake and former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Timi Alaibe, have declared support for the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj Gen Barry Ndiomu (retd).

The two prominent Niger Delta leaders said that they have confidence in the ability of Ndiomu to run the Amnesty Office effectively to the benefit of the region, the appointing authority and the country.

Senator Dickson and Chief Alaibe spoke shortly after a meeting at the Maitama residence of the former in Abuja, on Friday morning.

They thanked President Mohammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser Abbagana Monguno, for the appointment of Ndiomu to pilot the affairs of the critical agency.

The two prominent citizens called on the stakeholders, beneficiaries and youth groups across the Niger Delta to give the requisite support to the leadership of Ndiomu at the PAP in the interest of the region.

Senator Dickson and Alaibe also appealed to the Presidency to give the needed financial support to enable the new PAP leader to actualize the execution of the lofty programmes of the PAP such as the important scholarship programme, skill acquisition, development and prompt payment of stipends to beneficiaries.

“We declare support for the continuation of the PAP, call on the beneficiaries and stakeholders for support and understanding for the Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Ndiomu, (retd).

“We also thank the President, Muhammad and NSA for his appointment.

“We believe and we trust in the ability of Gen Ndiomu to drive the process and the assignment that has been given to him and he has our support in doing so.

“We call on the Federal Government to give him and the Presidential Amnesty Programme all the necessary support, especially financial, to enable him continue with all the lofty programs that the Amnesty program is running, particularly scholarship, skills acquisition and development and payment of stipends as at when due.

“Finally, we call on the stakeholders, beneficiaries and youths of the region to give him the necessary support and to refrain from distractive activities as the new interim Administrator is addressing all issues of interest and concern to them,” they said