Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has appealed the the Federal Government to issue operational licence to the Bayelsa International Airport to enable it commence commercial activities.

Governor Dickson made the appeal during official commissioning of the airport located on Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as stating that it was important for the Federal Government to issue the operational licence to the airport now that the electoral campaigns and, indeed, elections are over.

He said the claim that the operational licence was not issued because of a perimeter fence was not tenable as many airports had been in operations for years without such fences.

The governor, who disclosed that the Bayelsa airport’s perimeter fencing has reached 60 percent completion, said all the necessary equipment, including, 3.5 kilometres runway, terminal building, navigational facilities and fire bay were ready.

He thanked the Nigerian Air Force for the use of the airport, noting that its patronage would, in no small measure, protect the facilities.

Describing the airport as one of the best in the country, Governor Dickson said it was strategic to boost socio-economic development of not only Bayelsa and Nigeria but the entire Gulf of Guinea.

“We are calling on the Federal Government, especially the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, without any delay, to issue us the permit for this airport. I thank the Air Force, the Chief of Air Staff and the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa, who have started using this airport.

“This means our world-class equipment installed at this airport will be protected. This airport was constructed by one of the best construction companies, Dantata and Sawoe, which constructed Jigawa, Kebbi and other airports.

“This airport has never been flooded. The propaganda and blackmail being spread about this project is a calculated attempt to de-market our gateway to the world,” the governor said.

Governor Dickson stated further that his administration has been working hard to invest in critical infrastructure such as the Agge deep seaport to drive the state’s economy.

He said the incoming administration is expected to consolidate on such key projects as the Agge Deep Seaport with the Forward Operating Base completed.

Governor Dickson, who also commissioned the 2.5 kilometre airport, named it after the first civilian governor of the state, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

He said the airport project was initially conceptualised by the former governor, noting that the construction and completion of the project by his administration was in realisation of Alamieyeseigha’s vision to build an airport in the heart of Ijaw nation.