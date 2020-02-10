Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa state Governor, the Hon Seriake Dickson, has reiterated his call on the Federal Government to issue the operational licence to the Bayelsa International Airport to enable it to commence commercial activities.

Governor Dickson made the call on at the official commissioning of the new airport located on the Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei quoted the Governor as stating

that it was important for the Federal Government to issue the operational license to the airport now that the electoral campaigns and indeed elections are over.

He said that the claim that the operational license was not issued because of a perimeter fence was not tenable as many airports had been in operations for years without such fences.

The governor who disclosed that the Bayelsa airport’s perimeter fencing has reached 60% completion, said all the necessary equipment including, 3.5 kilometers runway, terminal building, navigational facilities, fire bay were ready.

He expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Airforce for the use of the airport, noting that its patronage would in no small measure protect the facilities.

Describing the airport as one of the best in the country, Governor Dickson noted that it was strategic to boost socio-economic development of not only Bayelsa and Nigeria but the entire Gulf of Guinea.

In his words: “We are calling on the Federal Government especially the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, without any delay, to issue us the permit for this airport. I thank the Airforce, the Chief of Air Staff and the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa who have started using this airport. This means that, our world class equipment installed at this airport will be protected. This airport was constructed by one of the best construction companies, Dantata and Sawoe, which constructed Jigawa , Kebbi and other airports.

“This airport has never been flooded. The propaganda and blackmail being spread about this project is a calculated attempt to de-market our gateway to the world.”

Governor Dickson stated further that his administration has been working hard to invest in critical infrastructure such as the Agge deep seaport to drive the state’s economy.

He said the incoming administration is expected to consolidate on such key projects as the Agge Deep Seaport with the Forward Operating Base completed.

Governor Dickson who also commissioned the 2.5 kilometre airport road built by his government, named it after the first civilian governor of the state, Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

He said the airport project was initially conceptualized by the former governor, noting that the construction and completion of the project by his administration was in realization of Chief Alamieyeseigha’s vision to build an airport in the heart of Ijaw nation.