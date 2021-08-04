From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
Former governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated Blessing Oborodudu, silver medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also com- mended the Bayesa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports who also doubles the Caretaker Chairman of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali for the sterling performance of Oborodudu at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
“I am proud of them. Igali is reaping the results of his hard work and commitment to wrestling.”
“His decision to return to Nigeria as coach, sports administrator, and a good guy looking out for the good of others has paid off,” Dickson of the 2000 Olympic gold medalist for Canada in a press statement on Tuesday.
Dickson during his tenure appointed Igali, Commissioner of Sports, a position through which he deepened his involvement in turning Nigerian wrestling around.
“He made Bayelsa the wresling capital of Nigeria, using our local talents to improve wrestling in Nigeria with a pro- gramme situated in Bayelsa. It is a long walk to victory. I am glad we as a government and people supported him. He and his wards have put Bayelsa on the Olympic map,” he added.
Leave a Reply