Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has appointed 60 new Special Advisers.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei the appointment of the 60 new Special Advisers are part of the deliberate efforts to enable the Restoration Government to finish strong in the avowed commitment to deliver effective governance to the good people of Bayelsa State.

He said the Governor has directed the caucuses to nominate women for appointment as special advisers next week, in areas where they have not been considered for appointment.

According to him the government and the party however deplored the ungrateful and unpatriotic attitude of a few appointees who have been sustained and recognized in the midst of far more qualified persons for over seven years but are falling prey to the antics of the All Progressives Congress which is inducing party members with money and fake promises.

The statement reads in part: “While the government wishes them well in their new endeavors, it is pertinent to note that for every appointee in government, the PDP has several other more qualified people who are ready and willing to be trusted with such privileged positions of responsibility.

It is indeed important to state that the PDP has discovered also that these unstable defectors have not got the support of the people of their respective areas who have been embittered until recently that they have not extended the support that they have been receiving as leaders to the people.

Meanwhile, ahead of the November 16 governorship election, a member representing Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny- Goli has warned Bayelsans to be wary of last minute appointments by Governor Dickson.

Sunny-Goli, in a statement claimed Dickson had appointed dozens of commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants without assigning them portfolios in an attempt to hoodwink Bayelsans to vote for the PDP.

Sunny-Goli said the governor could make more appointments in the weeks ahead.

“Governor Dickson seems to have lost it as evident in the ostentatious manner he dishes out appointments to his party members with the intention of artificially getting their loyalty and commitment, especially to win the forthcoming election

“The people of Bayelsa should be wary of Dickson’s ponzi scheme. His ‘endtime’ appointments can best be described as MMM: they will not last long. This was the same antics he used in 2015, together with rigging. Let me, however, inform Dickson that the people of Bayelsa are now wiser; they are ready to vote APC.”