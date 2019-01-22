Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has approved the employment of 1,000 graduates into the state civil service.

The 1,000 graduates’ employment was based on competitive criteria, including written and oral examinations put in place by the Civil Service Commission.

A statement from the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the successful candidates, who were all selected on merit, will receive their letters of appointment at a ceremony to be performed by the governor on Monday, January 28, 2019, at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenagoa.

According to him, due process was followed in the short-listing and eventual recruitment of the new civil servants.

“Governor Dickson has formally approved the immediate release of the list of 1,000 Bayelsa graduates, who were successful in the recruitment exercise conducted by the state Civil Service Commission. “The Civil Service Commission will release the list of successful candidates, prior to the event.

“Note that, only successful candidates, whose names are published by the civil service commission, will be allowed into the venue of the ceremony. The state government wishes to emphasise that the recruitment process followed due process and those who emerged were selected purely on merit, based on their performances in the two examinations conducted for the purpose. Furthermore, all those on temporary appointment, who have been performing creditably well on their assignments, will equally be offered permanent pensionable appointments in due course,” the commissioner said in the statement.