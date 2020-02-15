The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson has ascribed the verdict of the Supreme Court which returned the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Douye Diri, as the Governor elect, to the mercies of God.

Dickson commended the Judiciary for their courage, strict and exemplary adherence to the sterling ethos of the hallowed profession. According to him, the bold decision of the Judiciary gives so much hope for democracy in the country.

He also thanked the Bayelsa people, all Nigerians of goodwill and the clergy for their support and persistent prayers throughout the period of pre-election dispute in the court. He stated that the victory was not just for the PDP but the whole of Bayelsa and the entire Ijaw nation.

Dickson who called for calm and effective process of reconciliation in the state urged opinion and opposition leaders in the state to work for peace and reconciliation. He said that there was no winner and no vanquished in the Bayelsa guber tussle adding that all Bayelsans has a duty to ensure that law and order do not come under threat in the state.

He said while disagreements are normal in politics, the actors must display maturity to move on when the matter gets to the apex court and judgment delivered on it. He said that nobody should be molested or persecuted as fallout of the judgment which returned the PDP candidate as the governor elect of Bayelsa.