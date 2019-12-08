Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has admonished the political class not to politicise the state civil service. He stated this at the swearing in ceremony of the new Head of Service, Mrs Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama, in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as urging the new Head of Service to rally permanent secretaries and workers for effective implementation of the policies and programmes of any government in power.

He said his administration had laid the foundation for a result-oriented civil service by carrying out a robust public service reforms in the past 8 years. His words:”The Civil service should not be part of the political fray in the state. The civil service should not be treated as an arm of a political party.”

“Politicians can have their quarrels and fights, but the worst thing that can happen to any state is when the civil service becomes a part of political battles.”

Governor Dickson, therefore, urged Mrs. Charles-Onyeama to bring her wealth of experience to bear on the implementation of the reforms.