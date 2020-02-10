Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has disclosed that the state international airport will be formally commissioned today.

The commissioning is coming a year after the inaugural flight to the airport which was embarked on by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Iworiso-Markson, in a statement in Yenagoa, said the 2.5km airport road will also be commissioned to be chaired by King Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The statement also disclosed that the commissioning of the airport will be followed by a world press conference and the last transparency briefing of the restoration government on Wednesday.

The commissioner said Governor Dickson will use the press conference to give account of his administration’s stewardship and his eight years service to the state.

He added that a valedictory state executive council meeting and other crucial state engagements have also been lined up to mark the end of his tenure.

Iworiso-Markson further added that Governor Dickson will be leaving behind among many things, numerous infrastructural project that have changed the face of the state, particularly in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He said Dickson will equally be remembered for the huge investment in health and education, the reforms in the civil service, transparency and accountability, political stability and complete change of the governance structure in the state.

Meanwhile, a document containing the Dickson’s led administration performance across the various sectors is now ready for public consumption.

The document captures a vivid account of the sectoral performance of the government and how it impacted positively on the lives of the people.

Chairman, Performance Analysis Committee, Matthew Ayibakuro, while submitting the report to Iworiso-Markson, said it delivered on its mandate despite the hiccups it encountered during the task.

According to him, the whole essence of its task was to give the government a proper perspective on all its achievements and bring to bear the need for Bayelsans to know the milestones achieved by the government.