Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has condemned in strong terms the sponsored demonstrations in the Abuja and Port Harcourt residences of Justice Mary Odilli.

The former governor called on the Federal Government to fortify security around judges especially those involved the Bayelsa Supreme Court verdict.

The former governor in a statement by his media aide, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, on Thursday described the protests and the sponsors as reprehensible, crude, barbaric and most condemnable.

He said that the protesters at the residence of Justice Odilli should be made to realise that Nigeria, a society under the rule of law, has no place for such a sickening desecration of the rule of law at this age.

Dickson urged all Nigerians of good conscience to condemn the brazen attempt to arm-twist and even bring the judiciary especially the Supreme Court to needless opprobrium.

The former governor said that the placards carried by the sponsored protesters and thugs of the APC were a gnawing anathema to civilized conduct.

The former governor said that the provocative remarks and lack of restraints on the part of the APC ignited violence which led to the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

He said that the APC thugs attacked and damaged his residence at Opolo, the residence of Governor Douye Diri, the Steve Azaiki Library, the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party apart from cars and property belonging to PDP supporters that were destroyed.

Dickson called on the police and other security agencies to ensure that those who carried out the assault on the law, peace and stability of the state are brought to justice.

“We have noted the distressing display of crude conduct by the sponsored thugs and protesters of the APC in their response to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“I condemn in the possible strongest terms, the demonstration in the Abuja and Port Harcourt residences of Justice Mary Odili. The protesters and their sponsors must be told in clear and unmistakable terms that their action is reprehensible and condemnable.

“We are a country with respect for the rule of law and respect for our judicial officers. The sponsors of the protesters in Abuja and Port Harcourt and the APC hoodlums who took to the streets in Yenagoa to unleash mayhem, destroying properties of PDP supporters including my residence must be made to realise that we are in a democracy.”