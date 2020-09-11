Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Bayelsa West Senatorial District election, Peremabowei Ebebi has lashed out at those insisting that there is a zoning arrangement between Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Areas over national assembly seats.

Ebebi, a former deputy- governor and former speaker in the state said former governor Henry Seriake Dickson destroyed zoning in the area.

Ebebi, who hailed from Ekeremor Local Government Area of the district, said Dickson through the choices he made against popular opinions before leaving office as a governor killed anything zoning.

According to him the arguments by some PDP members that it was the turn of Sagbama, the Local Government Area of his main rival, Dickson, to produce the next senator, amounted to playing on the intelligence of the zone.

He said those advancing such arguments were simply promoting political greed and attempting to make the people of Sagbama a first class citizen while relegating Ekeremor to the background against the principles of justice, equity and good conscience.

He explained that Sagbama through Dickson occupied the governorship position for eight years with his kinsman, Lawrence Ewrujakpor, occupying a sensitive position in his administration as the Commissioner for Works.

He said during the 2019 general election, Dickson brought Ewrujakpor, his Sagbama kinsman, to contest and win the Sagbama West Senatorial election adding that the former governor against all entreaties made Ewrujakpor a deputy governor.

He said if Dickson had valued the zoning arrangement in the district, he would have supported someone from Ekeremor to emerge as a deputy governor to give Sagbama moral rectitude to lay claim to the senate.

Ebebi said it would be unjust and unfair for Sagbama having occupied the governorship for eight years to still retain the positions of the deputy governor and a senator making Ekeremor a political orphan.

He said: “Zoning has been destroyed by Dickson himself. Dickson was governor for eight years and Ekeremor being brothers to Sagbama people, he should have considered Ekeremor for Deputy Governor.

“But he gave it to the Commissioner for works, who was already a senator. He abandoned that senatorial seat to become a deputy governor”.

Ebebi said when elected as a senator he would pursue legislations that would address the underdevelopment and, ecological problems in the zone.

He promised to focus on empowerment of youths and students through scholarships and human capital development.