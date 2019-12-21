Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has directed immediate payment of salaries to workers and civil servants ahead of the forthcoming Christmas celebrations.

The governor directed the Finance Committee to ensure prompt payment of the November salaries of political appointees before December 25, 2019, to enable the people to celebrate Christmas.

The governor explained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, that the state receipts from the Federal Account and Allocation Committee meeting which held on Wednesday was received on Friday.

The governor decried the drop in the allocation in the December receipts to the state which, he said, was less than that of the previous month.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Maxwell Ebibai, has said that the Finance Ministry has commenced the process for the payment of salaries in compliance with the governor’s directive.

He explained that salaries for political appointees for the month of November would be paid while the salaries of workers were being equally taken care of in line with the directive.