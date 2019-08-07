Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson has launched the 600 hectares New Yenagoa City within Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital with gifts of plots of land to President Moahammdu Buhari and four former leaders of the country.

Other beneficiaries are former Heads of State, late Gen Sani Abacha, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan

The list of beneficiaries also include former State Governors, State Assembly members and heads of security formations in Bayelsa State including the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Navy and the Joint Military Task Force code named Operation Delta Safe.

Dickson in his remarks at the event held at the Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall of the State Government House, said the presentation of lands to the former heads of state was in recognition of their contributions to Bayelsa and the nation at large.

He noted that his administration has in the last seven and half years built on the dreams of past administrations in the state.

Dickson appealed to the audience to shun divisive rumors being peddled about Bayelsa State

“The State is more united for development and at peace with itself. We encourage investment in real estate with the immediate signing of Certificate of Occupancy inspite of political differences.”

Jonathan in his remarks commended Dickson for the landmark projects in the state including the New Yenagoa City project and said he is pleased with the state.

Jonathan who recalled that a similar project was mooted by his administration in the state before his elevation to the position of the Vice President pointed out that the Dickson administration is actually building on the dreams of the past administration.

Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar who was the Chairman of the occasion said he is delighted that the state has developed under the administration of Gov. Seriake Dickson,

“I can’t believe that Yenagoa has developed to this level. Yenagoa is one of the fastest developing city in the country. The vision of the new Yenagoa City is laudable”