Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Seriake Dickson, has hailed his Imo State counterpart, Emeka Ihedioha, for appointing Uche Onyeagucha, Secretary to the Imo Government (SSG).

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having described the new Imo SSG as a friend and brother.

The governor said the new SGG, Onyeagucha, is a competent and capable Imo citizen with in-depth understanding of the real issues affecting the society.

Governor Dickson, who described Onyeagucha as a Bayelsan and Niger Deltan, said he was happy the Imo governor appreciated his qualities having found him worthy of being appointed into the crucial position to serve his government and people.

He said Onyeagucha has a reputation over the years for understanding and dealing with the real issues that matter to the Bayelsa people and indeed the Niger Delta.

The governor urged Onyeagucha to use his wealth of experience and capacity to support the Ihedioha administration to deliver on the electoral promises to the Imo people.

He said: “Let me use this medium to thank the Imo State governor, Ihedioha, for the appointment of Onyeagucha, as the new SSG.

Onyeagucha is a friend, brother, a Bayelsan and indeed a Niger Deltan who understands and deals with the real issues that affect our society. We are happy that he was given this appointment.

“I congratulate him on this important appointment and urge him to use his wealth of experience as a lawmaker and lawyer to support the Ihedioha administration in the interest of the Imo people.”