Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Satate Governor, Seriake Dickson, will hold the last edition of transparency briefing in January 2020.

Dickson had, upon assumption of office in 2012, commenced the transparency briefing to furnish Bayelsans with the income and expenditure of government.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who disclosed this during the October transparency at the weekend, said Governor Dickson would take the final transparency briefing to cover the remaining months of 2019 in January.

Iworiso-Markson, who commended Dickson for keeping faith with his policy for the enthronement of transparency and accountability, said the administration, which is the first to complete two terms, would bequeath enduring legacy to Bayelsans for successive administrations to emulate.

According to him, the transition committee is working in line with Dickson’s vision to make governance easy for the in-coming administration with its painstaking work on the administration hand-over note.

Iworiso-Markson disclosed that Dickson has also approved that the hand-over note be made available to the public in line with his administration policy on transparency.

He said looking back at the past seven years since the commencement of the dministration, the achievements recorded would give Governor Dickson a place of pride in the history of Bayelsa State.

“It will form part of the deliverables for the transition committee. Often times when you do hand-over, you see bonded documents. The governor feels we should present that to the public as well so that the contents are not only known to the in-coming administration but also to the public. This is part of this government’s policy on transparency and accountability,” he said.