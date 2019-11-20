Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has inaugurated a 41-member Transition Committee in readiness for a smooth take- over of the incoming administration.

The committee which has the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kemela Okara as Chairman, Rt. Hon. Talford Ongolo, Deputy Chairman and Secretary and Mr. Luka Obiri is the first of its kind in the political annals of the state.

Other members of the committee including all serving Commissioner, five Permanent Secretaries and political appointees were inaugurated at the Governor’s Conference Room, Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by his Chief Press secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei said the constitution of the Transition Committee was in line with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Governor Dickson, who insisted that the governorship election purportedly won by the APC was a charade, noted that irrespective of the outcome of the several initiatives being taken by the PDP, there was still need for a proper handover process to be initiated.

He said: “knowing that what transpired is not an election, we have to set up a transition committee. The first time in democratic rule and I thank God for the grace for making this possible for eight years and with a lot of achievements”.

He said the purpose of the committee is to articulate record and document all the policies, programmes, projects and achievements of the Restoration administration in all sectors in almost eight years.

“The purpose is to articulate and record all that we have achieved and done in all sectors as a state and that’s why all commissioners are part of this committee to enable you present a scorecard of all our policies and programmes both completed and ongoing projects”.

He said the achievements of his government would be a testimony and Bayelsans are assured of continually enjoying the dividends of democracy.

In his address, the chairman of the committee, Mr Kemela Okara, stated that the purpose of the transition committee is to prepare ground for smooth takeover of the incoming administration.

He described the task as a major one because it cuts across all sectors, and, therefore assured that before the end of the year, the committee will complete its assigned task.